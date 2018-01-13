Bollywood celebs hope for peace, prosperity on Lohri

Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Bollywood celebrities Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Anupam Kher, Madhur Bhandarkar and others have wished everyone a year full of "peace", "happiness" and "prosperity" on the occasion of Lohri, the harvest festival celebrated on January 13 every year with a lot of excitement in north India.
Here's what the celebrities have tweeted:
Amitabh Bachchan: Greetings and all good wishes for Lohri, Makarsankranti, Pongal, Bihu. Time for festivities, dance and laughter and peace.
Shah Rukh Khan: Peace and happiness to all of you this Lohri. Happy Lohri.
Anupam Kher: Happy Lohri to all.
Anil Kapoor: May the festival of Lohri bring you all the luck, prosperity, peace and happiness! Happy Lohri.
Karan Johar: Wishing everyone a Happy Lohri.
Hema Malini: Festive season coming up! Pongal, Lohri and Makar Sankranti being the most important ones. Wish you all a very Happy Festival and may God shower his blessings on all of you! It is a harvest festival down south so let's pray for abundance and plenty too.
Akshay Kumar: Wishing everyone a Happy Lohri. May the festival bring prosperity, happiness and good health to all.
Kabir Bedi: Happy Lohri, my friends. Happy Lohri.
Madhur Bhandarkar: Wishing this harvest season brings happiness, peace and prosperity to you and your family. Happy Lohri 2018!
Goldie Behl: Happy Lohri.
Farhan Akhtar: Wish happiness and prosperity to all. Happy Lohri.
Esha Deol: Happy Lohri
Sanjay Gupta: Happy Lohri everyone. As always shall celebrate this evening by burning Lohri with the kids at our home.
Diljit Dosanjh: Happy Lohri.
Vivek Anand Oberoi: May the warmth of the bonfire, sweetness of gur and rewari remain with you and your loved ones forever. Wishing you all a very Happy Lohri!
Divya Dutta: Happy Lohri
Pooja Batra: Happy Lohri. May your life be colourful and joyful.
Armaan Malik: Happy Lohri to all!
Sophie Choudry: Wish you happiness, prosperity, abundance on this auspicious occasion.
Gautam Gulati: Happy lohri to all of you. God bless.
Ajaz Khan: May the festival of Lohri bring you all the luck, prosperity, peace and happiness! Happy Lohri.
