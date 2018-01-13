Bollywood celebs hope for peace, prosperity on Lohri

Indo Asian News Service

Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Bollywood celebrities Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Anupam Kher, Madhur Bhandarkar and others have wished everyone a year full of "peace", "happiness" and "prosperity" on the occasion of Lohri, the harvest festival celebrated on January 13 every year with a lot of excitement in north India.

Here's what the celebrities have tweeted:

Amitabh Bachchan: Greetings and all good wishes for Lohri, Makarsankranti, Pongal, Bihu. Time for festivities, dance and laughter and peace.

Shah Rukh Khan: Peace and happiness to all of you this Lohri. Happy Lohri.

Anupam Kher: Happy Lohri to all.

Anil Kapoor: May the festival of Lohri bring you all the luck, prosperity, peace and happiness! Happy Lohri.

Karan Johar: Wishing everyone a Happy Lohri.

Hema Malini: Festive season coming up! Pongal, Lohri and Makar Sankranti being the most important ones. Wish you all a very Happy Festival and may God shower his blessings on all of you! It is a harvest festival down south so let's pray for abundance and plenty too.

Akshay Kumar: Wishing everyone a Happy Lohri. May the festival bring prosperity, happiness and good health to all.

Kabir Bedi: Happy Lohri, my friends. Happy Lohri.

Madhur Bhandarkar: Wishing this harvest season brings happiness, peace and prosperity to you and your family. Happy Lohri 2018!

Goldie Behl: Happy Lohri.

Farhan Akhtar: Wish happiness and prosperity to all. Happy Lohri.

Esha Deol: Happy Lohri

Sanjay Gupta: Happy Lohri everyone. As always shall celebrate this evening by burning Lohri with the kids at our home.

Diljit Dosanjh: Happy Lohri.

Vivek Anand Oberoi: May the warmth of the bonfire, sweetness of gur and rewari remain with you and your loved ones forever. Wishing you all a very Happy Lohri!

Divya Dutta: Happy Lohri

Pooja Batra: Happy Lohri. May your life be colourful and joyful.

Armaan Malik: Happy Lohri to all!

Sophie Choudry: Wish you happiness, prosperity, abundance on this auspicious occasion.

Gautam Gulati: Happy lohri to all of you. God bless.

Ajaz Khan: May the festival of Lohri bring you all the luck, prosperity, peace and happiness! Happy Lohri.

