Bollywood hails 'India's daughter' Mary Kom

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and Anil Kapoor have congratulated star Indian boxer M.C. Mary Kom who clinched a gold medal at the Asian Boxing Championship.

Mary Kom, whose life inspired a Priyanka Chopra-starrer Hindi film titled "Mary Kom", defeated Hyang Mi Kim of North Korea in the 48 kg category.

Here's what the celebrities tweeted:

Amitabh Bachchan: Mary Kom wins Asian Boxing Championships gold. She has done it again! What a champion! Golden Gloves!

Priyanka Chopra: Amazing news to wake up to! Congrats Mary Kom! I know the struggles you've been through... I'm so so proud of you! India's Daughter! Always a winner.

Anupam Kher: Jai Ho. Mary Kom wins fifth gold medal at Asian Boxing Championships.

Anil Kapoor: Congratulations champion Mary Kom on the gold! Your sportsmanship is an inspiration for us all!

Shraddha Kapoor: Nailed it yet again! Congratulations Mary Kom on winning the Fifth Gold. You truly are a motivation.

Diana Penty: Guts, grit and glory... Congratulations Mary Kom for your gold medal at the Asian Boxing Championships. You continue to inspire and make us proud.

Kabir Bedi: Saluting Mary Kom, five-time world champ, for winning her 5th Asian Boxing Championship! You thrill us all with your incredible achievements! You are India's pride!

--IANS

dc/rb/vm