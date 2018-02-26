Bollywood offers condolences to Sridevi's family

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) A day after Sridevi died in Dubai almost the entire Indian film fraternity and politicians were seen at Anil Kapoor's residence here in Mumbai to offer their respects and condolences to the grieving family.

People are still trying to come to terms with the death of the legendary actor, the Chandni of Bollywood - Sridevi. The actress died at the age of 54 due to "accidental drowning" in her hotel in Dubai. She was there with husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi Kapoor to attend nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding last week.

Celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Karishma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, Shanaya Kapoor, Nagma, Ameesha Patel, Anshula Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Jaya Prada and many more visited the residence of Anil Kapoor to pay their respects.

Sridevi's co-star in many films Kamal Haasan and the Academy Award winner Resul Pookutty also showed up to pay their last tribute to Sridevi.

Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala cut short their honeymoon and have reached Anil Kapoor's residence to be with the family.

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani also showed up to pay tribute to the deceased actress. Filmmaker Karan Johar and fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who has been looking after Jhanvi Kapoor and supporting the family ever since the tragedy struck, were seen teary-eyed as they entered the Kapoor house.

Choreographer Saroj Khan, who has worked with Sridevi on many iconic numbers, also came to pay tribute.

The news of her death was confirmed by brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor late on Saturday (February 24) and ever since the entire nation and the film fraternity has not stopped mourning.

The Kapoor family is waiting for the body to be flown back to India, so the final rites could be performed as per Hindu rituals.

--IANS

