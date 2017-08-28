What a bounce back: Shraddha congratulates Saina Nehwal

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, who is essaying Saina Nehwal in a biopic, congratulated the badminton ace for an "incredible" bounce back at the World Badminton Championships in Glasgow, where she secured a bronze medal.

Saina lost her singles semi-final against Japanese seventh seed Nozomi Okuhara at the match in Glasgow on Saturday.

Shraddha tweeted: "Massive congratulations Saina on winning your bronze. What a bounce back after your injury. Incredible! You make us so so so proud."

Okuhara also edged out Olympic 2016 silver medallist P.V. Sindhu from the final of the World Badminton Championships on Sunday.

Praising the women, Shraddha added: "Incredible moment for India! Congratulations Saina and PV Sindhu for bringing back the bronze and silver medals home. Well played Okuhara!"

The Saina Nehwal biopic, titled "Saina", is to be directed by Amole Gupte.

Meanwhile, actor-producer Sonu Sood is producing a movie on Sindhu, but he is yet to lock in the actress for the lead role.

--IANS

rb/bg