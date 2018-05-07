Build fond memories with right family trips

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) Everyone needs rest to rejuvenate themselves. Plan a family trip that suits the larger interest.

From hitting the roads to exploring the mountains and beaches, here's a lowdown on the types of trips you can explore suggested by Raman Narula, Founder, Formula Group and Sunil Gupta, Founder and Director, ExportersIndia.com:

* Religious tours: Have you been contemplating a religious trip with your parents? Make use of the long weekend that lies ahead of you. Head to Rishikesh and take a tour of the holy shrines and witness the everyday evening ceremony of Ganga aarti. Rishikesh will definitely refresh your mind and rejuvenate your body. Even Ganpatipule, a town on the Konkan Coast of western India can be an ideal holiday spot during the long weekend. Apart from the 400-year-old Ganesha temple, the beautiful village of Velneshwar, 41 km from the town, boasts of a peaceful, coconut-fringed beach, where one can relax.

* Road trips: Keen to avoid the crowd and escape to the country's quiet corners with your couple? Then book your choice of luxury car and enjoy the freedom of driving wherever you want, whenever you want, in style and luxury. For those who want to feel involved in the journey, the environment, and the view, it is ideal to take a road trip with your loved one and explore a new city or town.

If an offbeat destination is on your mind, then head to Chail, a hill station in Himachal Pradesh. Trek up to Kali Ka Tibba, relish hot pakodas on your way and dip your feet into cold water. If scenic beauty is on your mind, then set off to Puducherry. From beautiful flower beds and pruned trees, Puducherry is one of the best drives one can go for from Chennai.

* Educational tours: From the hills to the beaches in India, there are several student-friendly holiday destinations in India. For instance, Jaipur offers a lot of interesting things to do for young and studious one in a fun manner. From the forts, monuments, and zoos, Jaipur can be a fun-filled holiday spot for all.

If you are planning a trip down south, then head to Munnar, a hill station in Kerala. Apart from visiting the wild sanctuary, children can wander around the lush tea plantations and also learn about tea extraction process.

* Adventure tours: In case you're an adventure freak and love getting drenched in the rains, then head to the hills for an enthralling monsoon experience. One of the best seasons to experience the lush greenery and majestic waterfalls of India's hilly regions is during the monsoon. The rains bring respite from the scorching heat experienced in the summer and offer breathtaking mist-filled and cloudy vistas of the beautiful landscape.

Take advantage of your long weekends and plan your trip to some of the monsoon destinations like Nelliyampathy in Kerala; Coorg in Karnataka; Mahabaleshwar, Lonavala, Bhandardara, and Satara in Maharashtra; Bikaner in Rajasthan. Make use of the long weekend in August that comes on account of Independence Day.

* Heritage tours: India is a melting pot of cultures with numerous complex tales defining its history and heritage. Choose one of your long weekends to walk down history lane and transform your travel into authentic experiences. India is dotted with forts, palaces, and monuments; uncover the history of these heritage sites and enrich your holiday experience. Pack your bags and head off to Neemrana fort at 122 km from Delhi and 150 km from Jaipur on the Delhi-Jaipur highway or the Capitol Complex, Chandigarh or the Buddhist Monuments at Sanchi, Madhya Pradesh.

--IANS

