Campaign on women's rights to drive 'The Handmaid's Tale' in India

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) A multi-city campaign questioning women's right and the freedom granted to them is underway as a build up to the Indian premiere of award-winning show "The Handmaid's Tale".

The dystopian drama, based on the famed 1985 novel by Margaret Atwood, tells the story of an alternative reality in which the US is rocked by civil war and women lose most of their civil rights in the Gilead state that takes over. The show will go on air in India on AXN on February 5.

As part of the activity, women dressed in red robes with white hats are standing in malls and offices holding placards with bold messaging. The first phase was in Delhi, and it will move to Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai now.

The messages are: Women's rights to use the lifts are revoked, Women employees are allowed only one washroom break for the day. Without uttering a word or enforcing the rules, these women are giving people a glimpse into the life of a Handmaid and how they are forbidden from exercising basic living rights.

