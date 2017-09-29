Of careers, mystery and Buddhism

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) How can you bring your best and most successful self to work everyday; and, can the key principles of Buddhism be applied to our everyday lives and careers? What happens when a murder mystery involving Sweden's Minister for Justice comes to surface? And finally where can one find a complete guide to 21st century careers?

The varied IANS bookshelf this weekend has answers to all these.

1. Buddha At Work by Geetanjali Pandit (Hachette/Rs399/274 pages)

Related in a series of conversations with Gautam, and interspersed with tales from the Buddha's life -- along with real-life stories from people who've faced challenging situations in their jobs -- "Buddha At Work" offers invaluable insight that will guide you through the challenges of the modern-day workplace. Drawn from the author's decades of experience as head of HR in the country' top organisations, and packed with easy-to-apply practical advice, this book will help you achieve your true potential and find inspiration when you need it the most.

This book unlocks the secrets to keeping yourself motivated and energized, and being your productive best; to managing stress, and taking control of every workday situation. It teaches you to deal with difficult bosses and co-workers, or unforeseen situations like losing your job. The book also may be helpful in channelling negativity into a more productive and positive attitude.

2. The Ninth Grave by Stefan Ahnhem (Speaking Tiger/Rs 499/553 pages)

On the coldest day of the year, Sweden's Minister for Justice steps out of Parliament House and into a blizzard -- and disappears. That same night, across the Baltic Sea, a Danish celebrity finds a stranger lurking in her snow-bound home. Two killers stalk the streets. One is a surgeon who carefully dissects his victims. The other is a brutal predator who targets women. Police in Stockholm and Copenhagen are closing in on their suspects. But as winter darkens and more people die, their investigations begin to unravel. Sometimes murder is just the beginning.

Ahnhem's story is as bleak as the depths of a Nordic winter, as gory as a charnel house, and as far removed from the concept of Scandinavian hygge comfort as can be imagined, but still it grips like a vice.

2. Ultimate Guide to 21st Century Careers by Richa Dwivedi (Hachette/Rs 450/440 pages)

Looking for the career of your choice and don't want to take the beaten path? Then pick up this book and get ready for your dream career. "The Ultimate Guide to 21st Century Careers" is designed to provide you with all the information you need about new careers in a range of fields. Specially molded for the modern Indian student, it is the first book in years to give detailed overviews of job profiles under each field it covers, as well as offer a roadmap to students on how to get these jobs.

In its pages you will find detailed information about the roles you can pursue in every field, exercises that will help you assess your skill sets and interests, and correlate them to specific career paths, a comprehensive list of colleges, both in India and abroad, that offer courses in each field, estimates of the salaries you could expect to earn in every profession and role and testimonies from experts in different areas, providing a peek into their daily work lives. Whether you are interested in problem-solving or ideating, creating something new or working with people, this book is your one-stop compendium to finding your niche and excelling in it.

