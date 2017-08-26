Cats are evil: Tom Holland

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Actor Tom Holland says he hates cats because they are evil.

Asked why he hates cats, Holland told IANS in a recorded response: "Because they are evil."

The 20-year-old British actor was introduced as Spider-Man last year in "Captain America: Civil War". Holland got his first solo movie with "Spider-Man: Homecoming", the Sony Pictures Entertainment film that released in India last month in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

There are big plans in store for the new Spider-Man in Hollywood. Holland will also be seen in "Avengers: Infinity War", slated to release in 2018. He will follow up his act in "Avengers 4", and then a second solo outing is also planned.

Recounting all the fun he had while for the film, Holland narrated an incident.

"My brother Sam was asleep in my trailer and I threw cold water over him. He woke up. Harry (his brother) had a video but he lost it."

