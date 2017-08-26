    Cats are evil: Tom Holland

    Indo Asian News Service

    New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Actor Tom Holland says he hates cats because they are evil.

    Asked why he hates cats, Holland told IANS in a recorded response: "Because they are evil."

    The 20-year-old British actor was introduced as Spider-Man last year in "Captain America: Civil War". Holland got his first solo movie with "Spider-Man: Homecoming", the Sony Pictures Entertainment film that released in India last month in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

    There are big plans in store for the new Spider-Man in Hollywood. Holland will also be seen in "Avengers: Infinity War", slated to release in 2018. He will follow up his act in "Avengers 4", and then a second solo outing is also planned.

    Recounting all the fun he had while for the film, Holland narrated an incident.

    "My brother Sam was asleep in my trailer and I threw cold water over him. He woke up. Harry (his brother) had a video but he lost it."

    --IANS

    sug/rb