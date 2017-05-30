Celebrities pay rich tribute to Dasari Narayana Rao

Hyderabad, May 30 (IANS) Popular stars such as Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Mahesh Babu on Tuesday expressed their condolences on the passing away of well-known Telugu filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao.

After prolonged illness, especially issues related to lungs and kidneys, Rao passed away on Tuesday at a private hospital.

The celebrities took to Twitter to share their condolences.

Describing Rao as a "close friend and well-wisher", superstar Rajinikanth said: "One of the greatest directors of India. His demise is a loss to the whole Indian film industry. My heartfelt condolences to his family."

Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan described Rao's death as "a big loss to Telugu cinema. Late K. Balachander sir admired him."

Haasan, who worked with Rao in 1984 Hindi film "Yaadgar", said: "I remember the day spent with Narayana Rao garu and Sanjeev Kumar ji. aYaadgar'. He was a great fan of K. Balachander. I belong to a great family."

Mahesh Babu said he was "saddened" by the news.

"His death leaves a void that can never be filled. Prayers and strength with the whole family," he tweeted.

Actress Trisha Krishnan wrote: "The person who treated me just the same during my first film and my 50th. Such a tremendous loss. RIP Dasari sir."

Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh described his death as an "end of an era".

Recalling the time he spent last year with him, actor Allu Sirish wrote: "RIP Dasari Narayana Rao garu. One of the daring and bold voices of Telugu society."

Filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally said: "The legacy that you have left behind will live on forever sir."

Reacting to the tragic news, filmmaker Sreenu Vaitla tweeted: "Saddened by the demise of Dasari Narayana Rao garu. The industry has lost a pillar of support .You will always live in our hearts sir."

Megastar Chiranjeevi, in a statement from China, said he was "extremely shook by the unbelievable loss".

"My last and impactful memory with him was when I met him on his birthday, a few days ago, to present the Allu Ramalingaiah award. His demise is a person loss to each one of us and I will forever carry his warmth, affection and fondness for me in my heart," Chiranjeevi added.

The National Award-winning filmmaker holds a record of directing over 125 films and producing 50 others.

Some of his best films include "Premabhishekam", "Meghasandesham", Osey Ramulamma and "Tata Manavadu" among others.

He had recently announced his plans to make a biopic on late actress and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.

