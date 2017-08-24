Celebrity brands to get new push in India with Mojostar

Mumbai, Aug 24 (IANS) Mojostar, the result of a new joint venture, will focus focus on partnering with celebrities to co-create authentic brands in the areas of fashion, fitness, personal care and more. Actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger Shroff are already in the process of creating their own brands.

Anirban Das Blah and Jiggy George, well-known names in the Indian media and entertainment and brand management and licensing spaces respectively, under their companies Kwan Entertainment and Dream Theatre, have joined hands to launch Mojostar.

Aimed at tapping into the growing influence of Indian celebrities to create powerful retail brands in the country, Mojostar has already finalized Jacqueline and Tiger Shroff to launch the first line of celebrity brand products catering to fashion, fitness and personal care segments.

"Celebrities hold massive influence in trends related to fashion, fitness, personal care, and appearance, and have been used by brands for decades for endorsements. This represents a large and profitable market opportunity to create authentic brands with celebrities.

"We have partnered with Dream Theatre to launch Mojostar and create world-class retail brands in India. Globally, we have seen billions of dollars of value being created by celebrity brands such as David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, and Jay-Z etc," Blah said in a statement.

George added: "Creating celebrity brands and their extension in product and services requires crafting an authentic brand DNA, with a lot of attention to detail and genuine differentiation. In India, there is an obvious market opportunity for celebrity brands, but the authentic approach to celebrity brand creation has not yet matured.

"Anirban and I have been working together for a while now to address this market and come up with attractive brand propositions. This joint venture will be leveraging our mutual strengths to revolutionize the way retail brands are created in India."

With a core focus on fashion, fitness, and personal care categories initially, the company envisions creating a minimum of three to four celebrity brands worth upwards of $100 million in each category in the next five years.

