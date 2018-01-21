Celebs hail Indian blind cricket team's win

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) India's victory over Pakistan in the final of the 5th ODI Blind Cricket World Cup in Sharjah has filled Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher with immense pride.

India won the match by two wickets on Saturday.

Here's what the celebrities tweeted:

Amitabh Bachchan: Congratulations India blind cricket team for beating Pakistan and becoming World Champions! So proud of you all! Another victory for India cricket! You have made us all proud.

Anil Kapoor: Congratulations team India! The whole nation is extremely proud and inspired! Well played!

Anupam Kher: I congratulate the members of Team India from above 41,000 ft.

Yami Gautam: Huge applause for our cricket team for winning Blind Cricket World Cup 2018! The nation swells with pride with this achievement and sets new heights of inspiration for our youth!

Ronnie Screwvala: One more win Blind Cricket World Cup - all so proud and we are making a movie on our two consecutive wins and this extraordinary team work and the lives they lead and how they aspire and inspire. Congratulations Team India

Shankar Mahadevan: Here's proof that your determination will get you through anything. They're truly an inspiration! The entire nation salutes their outstanding accomplishment.

Himansh Kohli: Congratulations Team India.

Ananth N. Mahadevan: India wins World Cup in cricket for the blind. But it didn't work in South Africa.

--IANS

dc/rb/mr