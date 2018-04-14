Celebs hail 'superwoman' Mary Kom for CWG title win

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) B-town celebrities hailed star Indian boxer M.C. Mary Kom as the "superwomen" for her gold in the women's 48 kilogram category at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Gold Coast on Saturday.

While filmmaker Shekhar Kapur said that Kom is "unstoppable", actress Priyanka Chopra, who essayed the icon in the biopic on Kom, sent her congratulations.

Here is what the celebrities had to say:

Priyanka: I'm so proud of my friend and India's pride. You are and always will be my champion. Congratulations! Yay!

Shekhar Kapur: Mary Kom you are unstoppable. A superwoman.

Diana Penty: Mary Kom packs a punch once again as she bags a gold. So proud.

Ekta Kapoor: Respect ! Hail #marykom

Kabir Bedi: Hail boxing queen Mary Kom. Five times world champion, on winning gold at Commonwealth Games 2018 at the age of 35. What a magnificent achievement. Everyone loves you. You make every Indian proud.

Neha Dhupia: Mary Kom. Mother, legend, champion, inspiration, woman.

Akshay Kumar: The first Indian woman to win a boxing gold. Heartiest congratulations to Mary Kom! You go girl.

Jaaved Jaaferi: Bravo PunamYadav, Manika Batra, Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu (Silver) for your superb wins. Congratulations Vikas Thakur and Ravi Kumar (Bronze). Best wishes to the amazing Mary Kom, Saina Nehwal and the Womens Hockey team. Go India.

