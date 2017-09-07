The Chainsmokers come 'closer' to Indian fans with Mumbai gig

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) American DJs and production duo won the hearts of their Indian fans and didn't let them down here on Thursday night as they belted out their popular tracks "Closer" and "Don't let me down" at a power-packed gig, where they even waved the Indian flag.

A huge crowd of fans congregated at the Mahalaxmi Race Course, where they cheered on and sang along as the DJs revved up the Road To ULTRA show, brought as part of independent festival brand ULTRA Worldwide.

The Grammy Award-winning artists, who had first performed in India three years ago, headlined the show with tracks like "Closer", "Don't let me down", "Honest", "Break up every night", "Roses" and "Paris". They ended their set with their chartbuster "Something just like this", and thanked the fans for being a perfect audience.

The appeal of the electronic music gig was enhanced by cutting-edge stage production as well as stunning visuals, lighting, cryogenic and pyrotechnics.

Karan Singh of Percept Live, the promoter of the event in India, said: "Electronic music fans in India have always been selective in their choice of events that they prefer to attend, and the turnout today was just another indication of the popularity of the genre.

"Concerts such as Road to Ultra support the advancement of technology and music with choice of artists of today's millennial generation and push the boundaries in illuminating live experiences aesthetically."

Popular anchor-host Siddharth Kannan was a part of the crowd with his wife and shared a video of the "energy" that there was. Social media platforms Instagram and Twitter had several video snippets and photographs from the gig, wherein fans were seen in high spirits.

In the run up to the headlining act, the first to take the stage was Indian DJ Siana Catherine, followed by DJ Mykris, Sam Feldt, Lost Kings, Getter, Rezz, Slushii, who delivered electrifying sets to get the audience grooving.

The Chainsmokers, who arrived here on Thursday to a warm welcome by several fans trying to get selfies with the duo, will perform at the India Exposition Mart, Greater Noida on Friday night.

Earlier in the day, celebrated Indian fashion designer Neeta Lulla gifted them colourful bomber jackets designed by her. According to a source, they loved it and are carrying it for their Delhi show.

--IANS

rb/vgu/