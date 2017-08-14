Will give The Chainsmokers an edgy Indian flavour: Designer Neeta Lulla

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) A kurta with a bomber jacket -- that's the fusion style that veteran Indian designer Neeta Lulla is planning to create for the widely popular American DJs The Chainsmokers, who are set to debut in India next month.

Lulla is hoping to create an edgy yet casual ensemble for Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall, who make up The Chainsmokers.

"It is a very young band and it has a very edgy kind of look towards dressing. It's edgy, but casual (the designs I am making). Keeping in mind that they are coming into India, I wanted to give something that would give them an Indian flavour and at the same time it should have that casualness and edginess that they have," Neeta told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

"We are giving them a kurta that is going to be of lycra. Then there will be a bomber jacket, giving it a fusion look which will be worn over the kurta," she added.

While the outfit will also have a bit of the Warli tribal art form on them, the jacket will have Lulla's trademark stamp of an abstract Ganpati in bright and electric colours.

Talking about it, she said: "I kind of relate to Ganpati. I think all idols can be seen on T-shirts today. You see quirky T-shirts -- be it Shiva, Om, Ganpati and even Laxmi. It is very relative to every person. Moreover, when I paint, I make a lot of abstract painting of Ganpati... So, it's like my mark on their outfit."

This will not be the first time Lulla will be associating with a global artist. In the past, she has designed for actors Steven Seagal and Tyra Banks.

The Chainsmokers, who have won the Grammy Award, will be headlining the Indian leg of ULTRA Worldwide, an independent festival brand, which will be making its foray into the country with two Road To ULTRA Shows in Mumbai and Delhi, on September 7 and 8, in association with Percept Live.

The duo shot to fame with their tracks like "#Selfie", "Kanye", "Closer", "Don't Let Me Down" and "Paris".

Road To ULTRA will be held at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai, and at India Exposition Mart in Greater Noida. The Chainsmokers will be accompanied by dance music stars, including Slushii, Rezz, Getter, Sam Feldt and Mykris.

--IANS

