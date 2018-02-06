Charlize Theron's 'Gringo' to release in India in March

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) Charlize Theron's dark comedy "Gringo" will open in India on March 9.

The film, also starring David Oyelowo, Amanda Seyfried and Joel Edgerton, combines dark humour with dramatic intrigue. It is being brought to India by PVR Pictures, a statement said.

Directed by Nash Edgerton, the film revolves around mild-mannered businessman Harold (Oyelowo) who is assigned the task of delivering the formula of a new weed pill to a lab in Mexico and all the obstacles he faces.

According to dailymail.co.uk, it is a black comedy about the exploits of an unassuming businessman who inadvertently becomes a criminal after mixing with an unsavoury mix of mercenaries, Mexican drug dealers and the DEA. Theron will be seen essaying role of a shrewd businesswoman Elaine Markinson.

