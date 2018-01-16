'Cheat India' on education scams will be landmark film, says Emraan

Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) Actor Emraan Hashmi, who will co-produce and star in "Cheat India" -- a movie on education scams in India -- is confident it will be a "landmark" role in his career.

"The script and title of 'Cheat India' are supremely powerful. This is among the most engaging and riveting stories I've read in a while and I am thrilled to be essaying what I believe will be a landmark role in my filmography," Emraan said in a statement.

Emraan has joined hands with Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Atul Kasbekar and Tanuj Garg's Ellipsis Entertainment to produce the film, to be directed by Soumik Sen.

"I am looking forward to working with some formidable partners - Soumik, an amazing storyteller," Emraan added.

On Twitter, Emraan described the movie as "a compelling, edge-of-the-seat drama inspired by real incidents in the Indian education system".

Sen said: "This film is for every Indian student who is under pressure to excel in a competitive environment. Today's youth will hugely relate to 'Cheat India'."

Kumar believes the movie will reflect the new-age appetite for compelling content rooted in realism.

"The story of Cheat India will entertain and uplift, and we're delighted to be bringing it to life," Garg and Kasbekar jointly said.

The film will release worldwide in February 2019 worldwide.

