'Cheerleader' hitmaker may meet Badshah

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) Jamaican singer Omi, who shot to fame with "Cheerleader", might meet Indian rappers including Badshah during his maiden visit to India.

Omi is set to perform in Mumbai on February 23, and will head to Delhi for his gig on February 24. He will conclude his debut India tour on February 25 in Hyderabad.

Special arrangements are being done for the artiste.

Local specialties like paneer tikka, aloo paratha, chole bathura and chicken biryani are being planned for him. The menu is also expected to include a lot of mint and citrus green tea, Hawaiian pizzas and fresh fruit flavoured yoghurt mixes.

Apart from sightseeing at Taj Mahal, Yash Raj Studios, India Gate and Falaknuma Palace, shopping at Colaba Causeway and Janpath, meetings with rappers Badshah and Raftaar, and singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh are also expected to make it to the itinerary.

"We are curating a bespoke experience for Omi since he wants to experience everything local when he is here and we are working closely with his management to put together an itinerary that gives him the most intrinsic perspective to the cities he is touring in," Bhaskar Arora, Head Talent Management, White Fox India, said in a statement to IANS.

White Fox India, the New Delhi-based event management outfit, had earlier brought popular singer Justin Bieber to the country for the first time.

Omi is also known for delivering the hit song - "Hula hoop" from his debut album "Me 4 U".

He has worked with artistes like Felix Jaehn, Shaggy, The Vamps and Taylor Swift.

