Chitrangada Singh cuts short 'DID' journey

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Actress Chitrangada Singh, who made her debut in television earlier this year as a judge on a popular dance reality show, says she has had to cut her journey on it short due to her other work commitments.

"I enjoyed this first time experience of being on a reality show. It was an opportunity to connect with the audiences like I haven't before. But due to my commitments with my upcoming projects, I have had to cut short my journey with DID ('Dance India Dance Li'l Masters')," Chitrangada said in a statement.

"It was an emotional experience seeing the contestants compete against all odds. I would miss the contestants and wish them all my love and best wishes! They rock," she added.

This year, Chitrangada has a line-up of three films, including Nikkhil Advani's "Bazaar" with Saif Ali Khan and Tigmanshu Dhulia's "Sahib Biwi Aur Gangster 3" with Sanjay Dutt.

She is also producing "Soorma", starring Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu.

--IANS

rb/sku/