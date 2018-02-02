Christian Bale's 'Hostiles' gets India release date

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Christian Bale and Rosamund Pike-starrer "Hostiles" will release in India on February 16.

The film is being brought to India by PVR Pictures, read a statement.

According to variety.com, the film, set in 1892, stars Bale as a captain who agrees to escort a dying Cheyenne war chief (Wes Studi) and his family back home to tribal lands. The journey takes Bale and his detail from New Mexico to the grasslands of Montana. "Hostiles" is based on an original manuscript by the late Donald Stewart.

It is directed by Scott Cooper from his own script, and also stars Q'orianka Kilcher, Adam Beach, Rory Cochrane, Ben Foster, Jesse Plemons, Jonathan Majors and Timothee Chalamet.

