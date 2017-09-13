Christine Storm to make her India debut with golf, resort wear line

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) US based designer and also a known National recording artist Christine Storm is on her second India visit to launch her golf and resort wear line for fashionistas in the country.

The collection consists of dresses, trousers and shirts in varied colours and cuts.

The formal launch of the collection will take place here on Thursday at an event hosted by Rajeev Anand, Indian partner to Christine Storm, and the designer herself.

"I am very excited to launch my Golf and Resort line in the Indian market. My collection has found a place on the world map too that is why it is imperative to promote our Indian endeavour. I hope to create a new language of high definition glamour, once we introduce our garments in the Indian market," said Storm in a statement.

Christine Storm Golf line has been founded on the belief that women golfers can be athletic and chic at the same time without having to choose.

"We use high performance athletic fabrics to allow our golfers to feel their best on the course," added the designer.

The Label Clubwear by Christine Storm will be retailed in the Indian markets through Online, Pro - shops and high end boutiques.

"The collection that would be available in the Indian markets will be mid and high end range comprising of the Golf and the resort line," said Anand.

Apart from being a designer, Storm has been a prolific songwriter and has performed throughout the world. She continues to tap into her wide range of life experiences for her music.

While watching golfers on the course, she began to imagine lines on the body that might be put there from a high-end designer or costumer that would allow someone to look taller and slimmer while still effortlessly swinging the club, freeing them from the boxy, unflattering attire she was witnessing.

--IANS

nv/sug/vm