Comic Con India signs licensing deal with Archie Comics

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) Comic Con India in collaboration with Archie Publications has commissioned special #1 editions of popular Archie titles with exclusive India covers.

Each pass holder to Comic Con India shows this year will receive the exclusive edition comic with a customized city cover. Hyderabad Comic Con will take place on October 14-15, Mumbai Comic Con on November 11-12, Bengaluru Comic Con December 2-3 and Delhi Comic Con December 15-17.

"

"One of the first comics I ever read was an Archie and millions of comic book fans in India have a similar story to share. Archie comics are considered as Indian as some of our local comics. Therefore, I am extremely excited to collaborate with Archie Publications to start this unique collaboration," Jatin Varma, Founder, Comic Con India, said in a statement.

Jon Goldwater, Publisher/CEO of Archie Comics, said Archie and his friends are beloved worldwide, but "they've always been especially embraced in India. With that in mind, we're honoured and excited to kick off this relationship with Comic Con India, which we hope to see continue for years to come".

Comic Con India gives fans, exhibitors and partners a platform to celebrate their undying love and passion for comics and pop culture. They create events that cater to fans of not only comics, but also gaming, movies, television, merchandise, toys and more.

Comic Con India is part of the ReedPop family of events, which is dedicated to events like New York Comic Con, Oz Comic Con, Shanghai Comic Con and Star Wars Celebration.

--IANS

nn/bg