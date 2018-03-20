Concept of supermodel has disappeared from India: Atul Kasbekar

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Celebrated photographer and film producer Atul Kasbekar says the concept of supermodel has disappeared from India, and he wants to revive it.

"I have watched through my career how the concept of supermodel essentially has disappeared from our country. And there is a whole bunch of different factors which has resulted in killing the concept," Kasbekar told IANS.

He is part of the Colors Infinity show "Top Model India".

"If I can be a part of the process to revive it to whatever extent, then I will be a part of it. People like Sheetal Mallar and Mehr Jessia are supermodels in their own right. Even Arjun Rampal, before him Rahul Dev and Marc Robinson -- they were huge stars.

"In every advanced country that has a visual communication and advertising, you will find digital stars, model stars. We had that and we managed to kill it."

But what killed the concept?

"One of the main out of the bunch of factors is there are foreign models who are inherently a bit gypsies and nomadic in attitude.

"They travel here, they travel to Bangkok, Dubai, Cape Town and essentially they are transitioning through unless something big happens to them. They have no interest in hanging around in the country.

"They get to sign at any kind of rate more importantly there is little paper work..."

"Top Model India" sees male and female contestants up against each other. And Kasbekar says along with a good face, he is looking for the 'x factor' in the contestant.

--IANS

