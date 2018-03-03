Content Market to debut at Ficci Frames 2018

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) The 19th edition of the Ficci Frames, to be inaugurated by Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday evening, will feature a Content Market for the first time with over 70 buyers for a curated slate of new Indian films.

The maiden edition of the Content Market is aimed at facilitating the business of content. Players like 102 Distribution, Edko Films, Shoreline Entertainment, Spuul, Top Entertainment, Aurora Global Media Capital, Front Row entertainment, Alpha Violet Sarl and Indian companies like Zee Enterprises, Star, Eros Now and Reliance Entertainment are among those invited for the 'bazaar'.

A special screening facility has also been set up to introduce festival programmers and key buyers to some select new Indian films. Festival programmers from international film galas such as London, Venice and Edinburgh among others will also be present at the event to be held at the Grand Hyatt here, read a statement.

Leena Jaisani of Ficci said: "This is being organised with the support and advise from the media and entertainment industry professionals. There was a dearth for such a market and with this first step, we hope to move ahead towards filling this void and facilitating more business for content."

Following the inauguration, a CEOs' round-table will addressed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

On the next day, the event will celebrate International Women's Day Celebrations with discussions women empowerment in the digital era, the rise of women movements, and how the community can support the development of more women leaders in the future.

Led by Maya Hari, Managing Director of Asia-Pacific at Twitter, who will be moderating the session, the panel will feature "Lipstick Under My Burkha" director Alankrita Shrivastava, actor-activist Gul Panag, "The Face At the Window" by Kiran Manral, Rolling Stones India's Deputy Editor Nirmika Singh and film producer and IconicBot founder Vishakha Singh.

This apart, the Ficci Frames 2018 will also have various interactive sessions including discussions on film tourism, future of television in India, box office collections of films, biopics made in India, women power in films, screen density in India, digital revolution, investment in sports, fake news, low budget-content heavy films, regional films going beyond regions, Indian films making money internationally, GST in entertainment sector and cyber security.

There will also be a masterclass with director Aanand L Rai, a case study on web series "Breathe", as well as a workshop on Facebook.

The gala, which will conclude on March 7, will have media and entertainment industry's well-known names including the likes of Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Nandita Das in attendance.

--IANS

rb/vm