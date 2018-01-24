Cook up delights for Republic Day weekend

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) On the upcoming long weekend co-inciding with Republic Day, get creative in the kitchen and whip up a vegetarian lava burger, a mayo dabeli or a haldi chilli fish using quick and easy recipes.

Chef Gaurav Chadha, in-House Chef at Dr. Oetker India Pvt. Ltd, Chef Narsimulu Yadav at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace and Chef Shivan Khanna, Executive Sous Chef, The Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi, have given few recipes:

* Veg Lava Burger: In a bowl, add potato, carrot, corn, salt and black pepper powder. Mix well. Make round shape ball from above mixture. Flatten it up and put two tablespoons of mayonnaise in the middle. Seal and make round shape patty.

In a bowl, add flour, water and salt. Mix well until a smooth mixture is formed. Coat burger patty in above batter and then roll in breadcrumb from all sides. Place this burger patty in refrigerator for half an hour. Heat oil in a kadhai (medium flame) and fry burger patty until light brown in colour. Spread one tablespoon burger mayonnaise on each half of burger bun.

On the bottom half of burger bun, place lettuce leaf, onion rings, followed by burger patty and top it up with other half of the bun. Serve.

* Mayo dabeli:

For dabeli stuffing: Heat one tablespoon butter in a non-stick pan (medium flame) add onion, potato, peanuts, one tablespoon pomegranate, dabeli masala and salt. Stir and cook for 1-2 minutes.

For dabeli: Spread one tablespoon burger mayonnaise on each pav. Place dabeli stuffing inside the pav and add a dollop of mayo. Gently close it. Coat the sides of the dabeli with sev.

Heat remaining butter in a non-stick and toast the stuffed pavs from all sides until it gets

crispy. Serve.

* Aloo moti tikki: Peel and wash the potatoes. Boil the potatoes in sufficient water, once they are boiled then remove from the hot water and keep aside for cooling. Mash the potatoes. Take a large mixing bowl. Add mash potatoes, green chilli, coriander, crushed peppercorns, cashew nut and rock salt. Mix well.

Make small balls out of the stuffing and then make the patties as per the desired shape. Cover all the patties with the soaked sago. Deep fry in ghee. Serve.

* Haldi chilli fish: Mix vinegar, turmeric, chili powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, garlic paste and salt in a broad plate. Mix well. Marinate fish fillets in the above mixture for at least 30-40 minutes.

Heat oil in a pan and pan fry fish for 5-6 minutes or till light golden from both the sides. Remove on an absorbent paper. Garnish with salad and lemon wedges.

--IANS

ks/rb