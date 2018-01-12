'The Cot' addresses problems many Indians experience: Manjari Fadnis

New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) Actress Manjari Fadnis, who essays the protagonist in the short film "The Cot", says it addresses problems and situations that many people in India experience.

"The Cot" is a humorous story that revolves around the relationship of a newlywed couple and their dilemma of not being able to consummate their marriage as their bed makes a noise every time they try to get intimate.

Manjari told IANS over the phone: "The story of the short film is something that so many people in India live through or experience. When they are living with their in-laws, in a joint family... Especially in small families.

"There are so many issues... Consummating a marriage becomes stressful because you don't know who is outside, somebody would be hearing... This happens so much. It is a humorously written script on the same."

However, Majari says when the film was being made, there was no such message that was meant to be given out in an outline.

Manjari has also worked in the short film "Khamakha" in 2016.

On the feature film front, Manjari, who has worked in films like "Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na", "Faltu", "Mumbai Salsa" and will soon be seen in "Nirdosh" which also features Arbaaz Khan, Ashmit Patel, Maheck Chahal and Mukul Dev.

