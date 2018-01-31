Creative inspiration not restricted to geographical borders: Designers

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) They are young, creative and do not like to restrict themselves to geographical limitations as they feel fashion today is global. Designers Dhruv Kapoor and Ragini Ahuja, who together showcased a collection title 'Free Spirited', say they keep India in mind while making deigns, but they ensure they give their creations a contemporary touch.

"We have to keep in mind India because the women of the country are becoming more aware. They are coming to the forefront... Whether work or home, the way they are taking decisions is amazing.

"I think when we start designing, we keep the contemporary Indian women in mind. We do keep our culture and tradition in mind, backing it up with technology," Kapoor told IANS on the opening day of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer-Resort 2018 here on Wednesday.

Ahuja added: "Your creative inspiration can never be restricted. Yes, the roots always play a part. The kind of fabrics we do, we have a lot of influence from where I am born, where I live. (But) Creative inspiration is no longer restricted to geographical borders. It is more global."

Kapoor said their collection is "global".

Their spunky creations celebrate modern looks and are designed to let the new-age woman express herself in a way she loves herself the best -- beautiful, free and limitless.

In collaboration with Lakme Salon, the collection is inspired by the current generation's uncontrollable urge to overthrow the establishment and defeat the suffocating norm with their alternative vision of the world.

Models were seen flaunting new hair colours teamed up well with the designers' creations.

Talking about the new trends, Heena Dalvi, National Creative Director - Hair, Lakme Salon, said the brand's Free Spirits - Colour Cocktail collection, lets women "explore infinite colour possibilities that reflect your personality".

"From gradients of caramel and jewel tone highlights to pastel balayages, this collection is enhanced with styles like boho curls, halo braids, crimped roots and more."

(Nivedita is in Mumbai at the invitation of the LFW organisers. She can be contacted at nivedita.s@ians.in)

--IANS

nv/rb/vm