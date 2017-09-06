Cricketer Snehal Pradhan to support film on women's cricket

Chennai, Sep 6 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer Snehal Pradhan, who has played five One- Day Internationals for India, has come forward to offer her expertise for an upcoming yet-untitled Tamil film on women's cricket.

The project will be directed by actor-lyricist Arunraja Kamaraj, best known for penning the hit song "Neruppuda" for Rajinikanth's "Kabali".

In a statement, the makers said that when Snehal heard about the project, she voluntarily came forward to support and offer her expertise to get the film made.

"Her support will help create a bigger buzz about the film. I'm really happy and I'd be more than happy to take her help. It'd be interesting if any Indian team player would also be part of the project. We are yet to audition the cast," Arunraja told IANS.

The film marks his directorial debut and he feels he is confident enough to do the job.

"This is going to be a film on sports, focusing on women's cricket. I wrote the script much before the just concluded ICC Women's World Cup in which the Indian team won millions of hearts with their tremendous game and passion," he said, adding this story is about following our passions.

He added that some of the scenes in the film are inspired by real life incidents.

--IANS

