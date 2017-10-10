'The Danish Girl' to premiere on Indian TV on October 15

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Hollywood film "The Danish Girl" is set to premiere on Indian television on Sunday, almost seven months after its scheduled telecast was cancelled due to objections by the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC).

"After a long wait, the critically acclaimed film Danish Girl is finally going to premiere in India this

Sunday October 15, 2017 on Sony Le PLEX HD," read a statement from the channel.

The Tom Hooper directorial tells the story of a Danish painter who explores his sexual identity despite the strong social stigma, and supported by his wife, he becomes one of the first recipients of a sex reassignment surgery.

It was earlier to be showcased on March 26, but a tweet from the channel had said then that the TV premiere had be cancelled as the "necessary certification" to enable telecast of the movie had not been received.

A source had told IANS on condition of anonymity that the CBFC had reportedly found it a "sensitive storyline" and had banned it.

Based on the best-selling novel by David Ebershoff, "The Danish Girl" also has acclaimed performances by Eddie Redmayne and Alicia Vikander, who won an Oscar in the Best Supporting actress category for this role.

Ebershoff had told IANS in an interview that there is still a long way to go to erase the stigmas around transgenders and their position.

