Darshan Raval to launch his last single of 2017

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Singer-composer-actor Darshan Raval, known for participating in the singing-based reality show "India's Raw Star", is set to launch his last single of 2017 on popular demand.

His fans have been writing to him to release a single.

Without revealing much about it, Darshan said in a statement: "The year 2017, you are not over yet."

His other two singles "Ye baarish" and "Nayan ne bandh rakhine", unveiled earlier this year, were viewed several million times on YouTube.

Talking about his phase of struggle in his career, Darshan had earlier told IANS: "My journey was certainly not easy. When the reality show ('India's Raw Star') came to an end, then the struggle started. I didn't get any positive response. Then one day I called Himesh Reshammiya sir, and he called me to his studio and then I started getting work."

--IANS

