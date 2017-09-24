This is what Deepika Padukone's xXx director DJ Caruso had to say about her Padmavati look

Deepika Padukone's regal avatar in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati has not only impressed Bollywood, but also Hollywood. Deepika's xXx: Return Of Xander Cage director DJ Caruso was all praise for the actor and said that she has a "commanding presence" in the posters of the film.

The filmmaker was responding to a question posed by one of Deepika's fans on Twitter, asking for his response to the first look of Padmavati.

Incidentally, Deepika is all set to return as Serena Unger in the fourth installment of the xXx franchise. She made her Hollywood debut with the third part, xXx: Return Of Xander Cage, opposite Vin Diesel.

Earlier this year, when a fan asked DJ Caruso, "Serena Unger Aka Deepika is there in #xXx4?" he replied, "Oh yes." The script of the film is currently being worked on.

xXx: Return Of Xander Cage was largely panned by critics, but was a box-office success that went on to earn nearly $350 million worldwide.