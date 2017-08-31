Deepika Padukone beats Priyanka Chopra to become highest-paid Indian actress

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra are the only two leading ladies to make it to this year's highest-paid Indian actors' list.

Deepika Padukone may not have made it to Forbes' list of highest-paid actresses in the world this year, but she still continues to be at the top of the list when it comes to Bollywood. Apparently, Deepika earned $11 million in the last one year, higher than Priyanka Chopra, who made $10 million.

With this, Deepika and Priyanka are the only two leading ladies to make it to this year's highest-paid Indian actors' list.

Deepika and Priyanka have constantly been pitted against each other since they both made their Hollywood debut earlier this year. Deepika's xXx: Return Of Xander Cage fared better at the box office than Priyanka's Baywatch. And it looks like Deepika is laughing all the way to the bank as well.

Incidentally, Deepika is ranked higher than her male counterparts - Ranveer Singh ($10 million) and Ranbir Kapoor ($8.5 million). Not only her hiked fee for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Padmavati, Deepika's endorsements have also played a part in pushing her ahead of Ranveer and Ranbir.

