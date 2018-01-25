Deepika says 'yes' to being paid more than Ranveer, Shahid

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Actress Deepika Padukone said "yes" when asked if she was paid more than co-stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor for the controversial film "Padmaavat".

The actress spoke about it when she became part of TV show "BFFs with Vogue", read a statement from channel Colors Infinity.

She became a part of the show with her sister Anisha.

On the show's 'Say It or Strip It' segment, host and actress Neha Dhupia asked: "How much were you paid for 'Padmaavat'?"

Deepika diplomatically avoided answering the question and chose to strip her earrings instead.

The following question to Deepika was, "Were you paid more than Ranveer and Shahid?"

To that, Deepika said: "Yes".

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic drama "Padmaavat" released in India on Thursday amidst much hullabaloo. The film is based on 16th century Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi's epic poem "Padmavat" and glorifies the Rajput ethos of honour, bravery and sacrifice.

Deepika plays the central character of Rani Padmavati in the movie, for which she has received praises galore.

--IANS

sug/rb/bg