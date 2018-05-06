When Deshna impressed Big B

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Child artiste Deshna Dugad was on cloud nine when megastar Amitabh Bachchan praised her.

Deshna will be seen in "Thugs of Hindostan" with Big B.

"There were a few action sequences for me in the movie and Mr. Bachchan came to me that day and said that he was very impressed by me," Deshna said in a statement to IANS.

"I was very happy and touched his feet in return, and continued to do this every day before shooting began. It was the best moment of my life to have received such a huge compliment from Bachchan sir."

Deshna will soon be seen in upcoming "Mariam Khan - Reporting Live". She will essay the role of the quirky eight-year-old Mariam. The show will beam on Star Plus.

Big B in awe of talent on dance reality show

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he felt fortunate to watch live acts of contestants on the show "Dance India Dance Li'l Masters".

The cine icon visited the sets along with his "102 Not Out" co-star Rishi Kapoor to promote his film, read a statement.

Big B was floored by the act of Bir Radha Sherpa.

"I am a fan of Bir's choreography after watching this performance. It's unbelievable to see his vision and creativity behind each act. He truly brings out the best talent in every contestant. All his acts are mind-blowing and I feel very fortunate to be watching them live."

The show is aired on Zee TV.

