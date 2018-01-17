Design veterans to take part in NIFT meet

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) Fashion stalwarts like Manish Arora, Rajesh Pratap Singh and Sanjay Garg will participate in "Rediscovering Culture: Transforming Fashion", an international conference here organised by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).

The conference, which will also have Suket Dhir, is being organised with the aim of initiating a conversation on fashion, culture, textiles, crafts and sustainability.

To be held from January 31 to February 2 at the India Habitat Centre, the event will also feature the work of celebrated designers and NIFT alumni including Sunita Shanker, Swati Kalsi, Payal Pratap and Pratima Pandey.

Karl Fletcher, Research Professor, Centre For Sustainable Fashion, London College of Fashion; David Abraham, Creative Director of the designer brand Abraham & Thakore; Narendra Kumar, Creative Director, Amazon India, and Radha Chadha, writer and luxury brand expert will also be part of the event.

"NIFT has been working with both ends of the fashion spectrum - the legacy of centuries of honed knowledge on crafts and textiles on the one hand, and modern design consciousness and global trends on the other, and believes that this is a seamless continuum of knowledge, practice and sensibility, where each end can be enhanced through understanding and interface with the other," said Sarada Muraleedharan, Director General, NIFT.

