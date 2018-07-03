Designer Krsnaa Mehta moved by plight of animals in India

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) Designer Krsnaa Mehta, whose brand India Circus works closely with Wildlife SOS -- an organisation for conserving and protecting Indias wildlife -- says he is moved by the plight of animals, and is creating a line inspired by it.

"I was inspired to do this after I met (Wildlife SOS CEO) Kartick Satyanarayanan and visited the elephant sanctuary in Agra. I am so moved and determined with this plight of animals in India that we at India Circus are creating a line dedicated to the animals in India," Mehta told IANS in an email.

"Our products will start going on sale in our stores and online soon and certain proceeds from this will go to the Wildlife SOS funds," he added.

That apart, Mehta has collaborated with Dreamline, Future Group's home fashion brand, for a limited-edition collection.

"Inspired by contemporary India, we have curated exclusive designs across a range of products."

About his inspiration, he said: "I am inspired by all things Indian. I want to show India in a brand new light by giving the traditional a contemporary twist. Thus, my designs portray everything from the road-side chai-wala to India's rich heritage."

