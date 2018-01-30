Designer Sanjay Garg to showcase in Hong Kong

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) Sanjay Garg of the label Raw Mango will showcase in Hong Kong on February 3 and 4 and the designer says that he can't wait to go back to the city he loves.

The event will take place at 10 Chancery Lane Gallery.

"We will be showcasing our designs along with the latest collection 'Cloud People,' featuring garments and saris made through hand embroidery, zardozi and brocade. This will be our third time showcasing in Hong Kong - a city that we love going back to," the designer told IANS.

Garg has been credited with the revival of Chanderi textiles from Madhya Pradesh, brocades from Varanasi and soft cottons and Mashru from West Bengal.

A brand of Indian hand-woven textiles crafted using traditional techniques, he has continued to bring about an appreciation, celebrating design and colour with a mission of preservation and regeneration of handcrafted skills in India, currently employing over 250 skilled karigars (workers).

--IANS

nv/bg