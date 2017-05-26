Designers should be in sync with global trends, says Rocky S

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) Popular designer Rocky S says it is important for the Indian fashion industry to evolve to ensure that designs are "in line with global trends".

"As social media platforms like Instagram and Snapchat have gained ground as hubs for fashion content, more and more consumers have become instantaneously aware of global fashion trends," Rocky told IANS via an email from Mumbai.

The designer, who has styled celebrities including Paris Hilton, Beyonce and Priyanka Chopra, added: "Moreover, so many international brands are now easily available in India too. So designers have had to evolve to ensure that our designs are wearable, accessible and are in line with global trends."

Rocky, who was a jury member of a contest Designer of the Year, an initiative by Shoppers Stop to provide a platform to budding fashion designers, has designed for over 350 movies including "Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai", "Krrish" and "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...". He is also on board for upcoming Tamil science-fiction actioner "2.0", which stars megastar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.

The designer, who roped in Prateik Babbar and Elli AvrRam as faces of his new collection for RS jeans, says "Bollywood and fashion go hand in hand".

He said: "Film stars are major fashion influencers and their style statements are highly coveted. In fact, several brands have collaborated with Bollywood stars to launch fashion lines and collections which have been very successful and created a lot of buzz among consumers.

"So yes, there is a huge impact and the relationship between fashion and Bollywood is a mutually beneficial one."

--IANS

