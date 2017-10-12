When designers walked the ramp for Valaya at AIFW

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Designers Ashish Soni and Rahul Mishra walked the ramp for vetaran JJ Valaya in elegant black outfits at the opening day of Amazon India Fashion Week (AIFW) Spring-Summer 2018 on Wednesday night.

Valaya presented a collection that was aptly termed "The classics of JJ Valaya" at the fashion gala in association with Nexa.

"Our show at the FDCI Amazon India Fashion Week in association with Nexa is not our Couture or Bridal show but instead is a celebration marking JJ Valaya's completion of a quarter of a century in the wonderful world of style and fashion," said the designer.

"We thank all our patrons and supporters for being a part of this beautiful journey and indeed, we now look forward to many even more interesting and exciting initiatives in the years to come," he added.

The designer took the platform to introduce a line of occasion-wear ensembles based on three of his time favorite inspirations -- Gulistan, Jamavar and Punjab."Gulistan is our gentle homage to nature while Jamavar works with the magic of the Indian paisleys and the intricacies of the jamavar motifs in a modern interpretion. Punjab is a humble tribute to our roots," said the designer.

Mishra and Soni sported an all-black look in a kurta and a churidar, teaming it up with a jacket.

