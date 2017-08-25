Despite rain, Bollywood celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with gusto

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Heavy rain didn't deter Bollywood celebrities from welcoming Lord Ganesha home and celebrating the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi here on Friday with full enthusiasm. From Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Jeetendra to Tamannaah Bhatia, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sonu Sood, Bappi Lahiri and Rakhi Sawant -- everyone was in festive mode.

Tusshar Kapoor, son of veteran actor Jeetendra, welcomed Ganpati in a traditional dhoti avatar and performed the rituals with complete devotion. The actor said it has been difficult this year to adjust everything according to the new young member -- his son Lakkshya -- but he is excited about his upcoming film "Golmaal Again".

Actress Tamannaah said the festival is more about expressing gratitude to the God than asking more from him. She sang an 'aarti' to welcome Lord Ganesha.

The actress, who has just returned from the India Day Parade in New York, said: "We should respect all faiths and beliefs. I believe God is one and there are just different names. I am very proud and lucky to be an Indian."

Sonu has been celebrating the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi for 18 years. He performed an aarti with wife Sonali and their children. The actor urged everyone to support eco-friendly ponds for Visarjan to avoid polluting the sea.

Veteran singer Bappi Lahiri also celebrates the festival with high spirits each year, and this time it was no different. He thanked the Lord and Maharashtra state for all his success and wealth.

Actress Rakhi Sawant, who has been in the news for a court case over hurting the sentiments of the Valmiki community, also celebrated the occasion.

Actor Vivek Oberoi, who welcomed a Ganesha idol at his home on Thursday, spoke about bringing an eco-friendly version.

"From the last 11 years, we are bringing eco-friendly Ganesha and I feel it makes lot of difference. When we started that time, people used to say it doesn't look good, but I feel now people are used to that and people have started liking it. It looks really beautiful and is very beneficial for environment as well."

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh celebrated his first Ganpati with his wife Rukmini since their marriage.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn, producer Bhushan Kumar and director Milan Luthria visited Lalbaugh on Friday to seek blessings for their upcoming film "Baadshaho".

Bhushan was also present with the team of "Bhoomi" -- actors Sanjay Dutt, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sharad Kelkar as well as director Omung Kumar -- for a 'puja', where Sanjay sang the Ganpati aarti he has crooned for his comeback film.

