'Dhadak' heads to Middle East

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer "Dhadak" will release in the Middle East on the same date as India.

"Dhadak" is a romantic drama directed by Shashank Khaitan, produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios. A remake of the 2016 Marathi film "Sairat", it is scheduled to be released on July 20.

It marks debut of late Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor.

Zee Studios International is distributing the film to the foreign shores.

Apart from the Middle East, Zee Studios International will take film to Britain, the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Pakistan, read a statement to IANS.

Vibha Chopra, Head - Zee Studios International (Film Marketing, Distribution, and Acquisition), said: "For the release of 'Dhadak', the anticipation of watching Ishaan and Janhvi together is at an all-time high. Hence, we decided to offer an immersive experience of this epic love story to viewers worldwide on the same day."

