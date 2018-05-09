Dharmendra idolised Dilip Kumar

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Bollywood veteran Dharmendra says while growing up he used to look up to the legendary talent Dilip Kumar.

Dharmendra spoke about it during an appearance on Colors' TV show "Entertainment Ki Raat@9". The actor sported a black and grey attire with a stylish hat, read a statement.

While talking to host Saumya Tandon, he said: "In my growing days, I used to look up to Dilip Kumar sahab. I was in complete awe of his charisma and I think there can't be anyone like him in this film industry."

He recollected that he started his career with a photoshoot.

"I was horrible in studies and wanted to pursue modelling and acting but my father was totally against it. In those days, the film industry was not looked upon as a respectable career and he didn't approve of it."

Asked what profession he would have pursued if he weren't an actor, he said: "If not an actor, I would have been an athlete and would get a gold medal for India".

Ritesh Batra's happy moment with James Ivory

"The Lunchbox" famed Ritesh Batra was delighted to shake hands with American film director James Ivory after watching his 1965 film "Shakespeare Wallah" on the silver screen.

"I don't get to brag much, but today I got to see 'Shakespeare Wallah' on the big screen, and got to shake hands with James Ivory after! I love this movie more every time," Batra tweeted after his experience at the New York Indian Film Festival.

"Shakespeare Wallah" is about a travelling family theatre troupe of English actors in India, who perform Shakespeare plays in towns across India, amidst a dwindling demand for their work and the rise of Bollywood.

On the work front, Batra will direct "The Handmaid's Tale" star Elisabeth Moss in "A Letter From Rosemary Kennedy", a biopic on John F. Kennedy's troubled sister. The film, based on a script by Nick Yarborough, portrays the story of John F. Kennedy's troubled older sister who was kept from public view and was eventually institutionalised.

Anil thanks Mumbai police for supporting Sonam's wedding

Actor Anil Kapoor has thanked the Mumbai Police for their constant support towards his daughter and actress Sonam Kapoor's wedding here.

After wrapping up the three-day celebrations, Anil on Wednesday tweeted: "The constant support of Mumbai Police was a major reason behind our family being able to celebrate this occasion to the fullest without worrying about the safety! Thank you for all your help!"

Sonam tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Anand Ahuja on Tuesday. The wedding celebrations and reception were attended by the who's who of Bollywood.

