Dhoni's daughter is an entertainer: Anupam Kher

Ranchi, Oct 3 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is currently in Ranchi to promote his forthcoming production venture "Ranchi Diaries", visited ace wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhonis home. He said that the cricketers daughter Ziva, 2, is a "genius and an entertainer".

Anupam played the role of Dhoni's father Pan Singh in his 2016 biopic "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story".

The actor took to Twitter on Tuesday to share few photographs in which he can be seen alongside Dhoni and his father.

"Dear Sakshi and MS Dhoni! Thank you for your warmth and hospitality. Loved your new home. Meeting parents is always a blessing," Anupam tweeted.

"Sakshi and MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva is a genius and an entertainer. She can really sing loudly, including our National Anthem. God bless her," he added.

Directed by Sattwik Mohanty, "Ranchi Diaries" also stars Jimmy Shergill, Harry Bala and Pradeep Singh.

The film is slated for release on Friday.

Honoured to be part of 'Paltan': Sonu Sood

Actor Sonu Sood says he is honoured to be a part of J.P. Dutta's upcoming film "Paltan" and considers it a dream come true moment to be directed by the filmmaker.

Sonu wished Dutta on his 68th birthday on Twitter on Tuesday.

"Happy birthday captain J.P. Dutta sir. Honoured to be a part of your 'Paltan'. After working with you I believe, yes dreams do come true. Magician," Sonu tweeted alongside a photograph in which he can be seen with Dutta, Arjun Rampal, Gurmeet Choudhary among others.

Dutta is known for war films including the National Award winning "Border".

Also featuring Abhishek Bachchan, the film is slated for a summer 2018 release.

Fashion is important to me: Bhumi

Actress Bhumi Pednekar says she's a compulsive shopper and gives due importance to fashion.

"Fashion is important in every girl's life. Fashion is nothing but wearing what is comfortable and also sporting clothes that make you feel confident. It's extremely important to me... I am a compulsive shopaholic," Bhumi told IANS.

The "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" actress last month walked the ramp for Reliance Jewels at the India International Jewellery Week.

