Dhruv Kapoor to represent India, Pakistan, Middle East region at IWP

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) Designer Dhruv Kapoor is going to represent India, Pakistan and Middle East region at International Woolmark Prize (IWP) 2018-19.

"I am thrilled to be a part of the International Woolmark Prize 2018-19 and am looking forward to the development process and working with the versatile Merino Wool," Kapoor told IANS in a statement.

"The immense recognition and consequent widespread exposure that this nomination brings is truly unmatched. More than anything it's the adrenaline rush, and the power to cross my comfort zone that I am looking forward to.

"I am truly excited to share my experience with the esteemed jury panel and hear their views on my work, as it is a rare and great opportunity where the best talent from across the world is under one roof," he added.

More than 300 emerging fashion designers from across 46 countries applied to take part in this year's IWP.

The most promising 42 designers, who showcased creativity, originality of design, innovation and brand recognition, have now been nominated to present their brand to a panel of experts at one of three semi-final events in July. The nominating body for India region was IMG Reliance, who were responsible in shortlisting the nominees selected for the region.

The semi-finals of the event will be held in Hong Kong on July 5, London on July 10 and New York on July 12, with nominees invited to pitch to an esteemed judging panel for investment in a capsule collection crafted from Merino wool.

These events will then identify the 12 finalists to take part in the International Woolmark Prize global final to be held at an international fashion week in early 2019.

Finalists will each receive a financial contribution of AU$70,000 to invest in the development of their capsule collection alongside mentoring, business training and showcasing opportunities.

One menswear and one womenswear designer will each receive AU$200,000 at the global final along with guaranteed placement in some of the most important boutiques around the globe that have committed to supporting the award.

"As the International Woolmark Prize continues to evolve, we have restructured our program to ensure emerging design talent receives the highest level of industry support and guidance," said Stuart McCullough, the Woolmark Company Managing Director.

"This year we invited designers to apply to participate in the program and this generated an overwhelming number of applicants, from New York, London and Tokyo through to Mexico, Russia and Nigeria. This reinforces our belief that the International Woolmark Prize has no geographical borders, that fashion has no boundaries and that Australian Merino wool will remain as relevant to fashion tomorrow as it does today," added McCullough.

