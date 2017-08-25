Dhruvee Haldankar enjoys 'layered' character in 'Devanshi'

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Actress Dhruvee Haldankar says she is delighted to join the cast of television show "Devanshi", which has given her a chance to play a role different from her past ones.

Dhruvee, who has earlier featured in "Trideviyaan" and "Savdhaan India", will play a woman with evil motives, a statement from the channel said.

Talking about her entry on the show, Dhruvee said: "Maya's character is extremely different from the roles I have essayed in the past. There are several layers to her personality which will gradually be revealed on the show.

"Devanshi's story has always intrigued me as an actor and I am delighted to be a part of it. I hope the audience will support and love my stint."

According to the statement, Maya will claim to be Pawan's elder sister, but her real intentions will be revealed at a later stage as she will enter their lives with evil motives. She will be shown worshiping Kukarmi Mata and her entry will start a new battle between the good and the evil.

--IANS

