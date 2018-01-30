Diana Penty to be showstopper for Punit Balana at LFW

Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Actress Diana Penty will add more Bollywood glamour to the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Spring-Summer 2018 edition as she will be the showstopper for designer Punit Balana.

The Jaipur-based designer will showcase his line 'Bagru' at LFW on its closing day on February 4. Known for focusing on local techniques and art, Balana's new line is in tune with the art of creating vivid and intricate prints through the use of natural dyes and traditional techniques.

"I have always been very minimalistic and I prefer being comfortable in what I am wearing. Punit's clothes are perfect for a casual day out. I am looking forward to walking for him at the Lakme Fashion week," Diana, who has featured in films like "Cocktail" and "Happy Bhag Jayegi", said in a statement.

For Balana, "Diana was a perfect choice" as showstopper.

"Her personal style emulates the essence of Bagru, which showcases very contemporary yet comfortable silhouettes," Balana said.

'Bagru' comprises modern silhouettes engulfed in traditional 'Bagru' printed fabrics.

"I like to explore new technique every season and this year my collection is inspired by the 400-year-old art of printing which is namesake to the town 'Bagru' in Rajasthan, it originated in. Classic pieces characterized by traditional techniques, makes the collection unique

yet wearable," Balana said.

He hopes traditional techniques find a place in the world "dominated with machineries and mass production".

"This not only keeps our unique tradition of India alive, but also provides a better livelihood to the artisans and craftsmen", he added.

--IANS

rb/bg