Diana Penty takes a stroll on ramp

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Actress Diana Penty, who started her career as a model, took a "stroll" on the ramp here in her "easy and breezy" outfit created by designers Shyamal and Bhumika.

While the opening dayof Amazon India Fashion Week (AIFW) Autumn-Winter 2018 witnessed some models struggling on the ramp with their heels or sari or accessories, the "Cocktail" actress nailed the catwalk.

With no jewellery on and hair pinned back, Diana walked with confidence in a velvet cowl neck blouse, belt and matka silk skirt that accentuated her waistline.

"I remember walking for Shyamal and Bhumika at least eight years ago. Sometimes I feel like I can do this (catwalk) with my eyes closed and sometimes I suddenly get nervous," Diana told IANS prior to the show on Wednesday.

"It also depends a lot on what you are wearing so if you are wearing something big and heavy, something is slipping off, then it is stressful. Today, I am feeling comfortable. I can move easily. I am not wearing ridiculously high heels. I am just going to take a stroll on the ramp," she added.

And Diana did, in the "very easy and breezy" outfit.

"Bhumika gave me a couple of options, I liked all. So I told her to take the call," she said.

Bhumika added that the piece was very special. "It has a lot of different treatments of embroidery done on it so it makes the skirt very special."

The creation was part of their collection titled 'A Parisian Symphony',Abased on a mood that is Paris.

"This is luxury pret. Shyamal and Bhumika is about India to the world so it associates really well. We cater to modern day woman who could be from anywhere but knows how to appreciate what we make in India," said Bhumika.

The collection, in colours like green and blue, had voluminous skirts with pockets, belts that held the dupattas well and more. The designers played it safe by using mostly black for menswear.

Designer Adarsh Gill, on the other hand, took the audience to the 1950s era through her collection that had dresses with frills, knee length skirts and gowns in red, black and more. The gloves, hats and shades worn by the models gelled with the collection. Princess Mriganka Singh gave a touch of royalty to the show by walking for the veteran designer in a red gown.

--IANS

nn/vd