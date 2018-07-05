Didn't produce 'Chumbak' to earn money: Akshay Kumar

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Actor-producer Akshay Kumar says that he did not produce the forthcoming Marathi film "Chumbak" with the intention to earn money at box office.

He was interacting with media at the film's trailer launch along with the film's actors Swanand Kirkire, Sahil Jadhav, Sangram Desai and director Sandeep Modi here on Thursday.

Asked what prompted him to associate his name with "Chumbak", Akshay said: "I don't want to earn money by producing this film. I do lot of films through which I earn money and this film is not one of them. This film will show you right path. I have seen many films but not every time, I want to associate myself with the film but this film touched my heart."

"The kind of message that this film gives, these are the things what I would like to teach my children. I feel people should pass on this to their children so that they can learn what is right and what is wrong."

About the message given in "Chumbak", Akshay said: "I feel parents should take their children to watch this film because it tells you that there are two ways to lead a life, one is right path and another is wrong. In that, you have to choose what path is correct for you and that's what the journey of the characters in this film."

Praising the actors, he said: "Swanand and two child actors are acting in a film for the first time but I feel they outclassed an actor like me who has done 130 films in his career."

The film, starring renowned lyricist Kirkire, is a story of friendship between a 15-year-old table-cleaning-waiter-boy 'Baalu' and his chance encounter with a 45-year-old mentally slow man 'Prasanna' that forces him to make a choice between his dreams and morality.

"Chumbak" is slated to release on July 27 in India.

--IANS

iv/pgh/vd