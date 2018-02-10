Digital platforms boosting to indie music: Jeet Gannguli

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) Composer Jeet Gannguli, known for his work in films like "Aashiqui 2" and "Hamari Adhuri Kahani", has hailed social networking sites for giving a "solid boost" to independent music.

Gannguli released the first song titled "Barsaat mein" from his debut Hindi album, which comprises eighth tracks, on Zee Music on Friday.

The music video, shot like a concert, features Gannguli and a group of musicians playing instruments.

"One day, while sitting at home with my guitar, this melody came to my mind along with the word 'Barsaat' (rain). So far, the melodies composed by me have been used in movies. But this time, I played the tune to Anurag Bedi from Zee Music as we were brainstorming on creating an album.

"On listening to the song, he was sure that this would be the first song of our album. Rashmi Virag penned beautiful lyrics," Gannguli told IANS.

On the independent music scene in India, he said: "Music industry always had a place for independent music...think of all the lovely albums of (singers) Lucky Ali, Adnan Sami, Sonu Nigam etc."

"Hindi film music had taken over a lot space, leaving not much for people who wanted to experiment with non-film genre. But recently there has been an upsurge in independent music, and I must say that the digital media is giving it a solid boost."

A songwriter or singer or composer doesn't have to look forward to an opportunity in a film anymore, he said.

"He can utilise social media and reach out to the world directly through his music. It's a very good sign," he added.

