Digital world excites, challenges me: Aanand L. Rai

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Filmmaker Aanand L. Rai, who has produced a direct to digital film "Meri Nimmo" for OTT platform Eros Now, says the digital world is exciting and challenging for him.

"Meri Nimmo", the first original film for Eros Now, will premiere for worldwide viewers on April 27.

Rai said in a statement: "Developing content for digital consumption on Eros Now was a natural progression after our association together on films for the big screen. The digital world excites as well as challenges me and at Colour Yellow Digital, we can't wait to paint this blank canvas and present Indian content targeted towards audiences for this medium."

Directed by Rahul Shankalya, "Meri Nimmo" was selected for 2016's NFDC Film Bazaar. It is a coming-of-age film starring "Newton" actor Anjali Patil in and as Nimmo along with child actor Karan Dave as the central protagonist.

It was lauded at the 47th International Film Festival (IFFI) and the 19th MAMI Mumbai Film Festival last year. The film revolves around an eight-year-old boy who thinks he is in love with a 24-year-old girl and what follows when the object of his affection decides to get married. The story depicts the young boy's roller coaster ride of emotions set against the backdrop of his beloved Nimmo's impending nuptials.

Rai said: "'Meri Nimmo' is one such film that's very Indian at heart and I'm sure it will strike the right chord with its beautiful storytelling and stand out performances."

The film's launch is a mega step in the evolution of India's film business, feels Ridhima Lulla, Group Chief Content Officer, Eros International.

"The launch of 'Meri Nimmo' furthers our promise of offering very engaging original content ensuring a superior consumer experience. With this movie, we embark on a journey of providing filmmakers and viewers across the globe with fantastic programming that might not get a theatrical release and delivers better viewership and engagement on digital," Lulla said.

The association is the first of the many that Eros Now and Colour Yellow Digital are planning in 2018-19.

