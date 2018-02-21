As director, I'm leaning towards love, relationships: Ryan Eggold

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) After making a mark as an actor through his stint in "The Blacklist" and "The Blacklist: Redemption", Ryan Eggold made his directorial debut last year with "Literally, Right Before Aaron". The American actor says the transition to taking charge of everything was challenging, but he is not in a mood to give up.

"You know, when you are an actor... you are there to help facilitate someone's vision. You are not completely in control of the storytelling. More than anything, it's the writing," Eggold told IANS over the phone from Singapore in an India exclusive interview.

After making the short movie "Literally, Right Before Aaron" in 2011, Eggold translated it into a feature film -- starring Justin Long and Cobie Smulders. The romantic comedy tells the story of Adam who is invited to his former girlfriend Allison's wedding, and he tries to win her back.

He said: "I was going through a break-up and having certain terrors about marriage and things like that. I wrote and directed the short film and people responded well to it. People came up to me to tell me that they felt or thought or said the same things as the characters.

"It was magical for me to watch something in my mind could also translate to this. I wanted to tell the full version of this story and I just went for it.

"It was my first time and it was challenging being in the shoes of a decision-maker. You are the captain of this ship and don't realise that you are not just free to translate your imagination. It's also a very collaborative effort to create this thing."

He wants to continue to explore different facets of relationships with his stories.

"I'm working on a script right now. I'm working on a couple of scripts actually and one I'm leaning towards is about love and relationships," added the actor, who is known for his character as Tom Keen in "The Blacklist" -- aired in India on Star World and Star World HD.

Eggold also has projects like "Entourage", "90210" and "The Single Moms Club" on his resume as an actor. He also got attached to the business side of showbiz as a producer with his directorial debut.

He has embarked on a journey to spread love with his stories, and the actor is eager to start a love story with Indian cinema too.

He loves Indian cinema and wants to work with Indian actress Priyanka Chopra -- with whom he was on the jury panel for the 16th edition of Tribeca Film Festival last year.

"We were on the jury panel of the Tribeca Film Festival. And she is doing so well for herself. It's amazing! I would absolutely love to work with her, without a question," said the 33-year-old star.

Talking about his love for Indian cinema, Eggold said: "India has been a home to... incredible directors and actors. It brings in different insights, experiences and expectations. Being exposed to a new culture can provide such a different perspective on things... It's just fulfilling. I'd love to work in an Indian movie, if given a chance."

